Larkana region: SSGC cracks down on widespread gas theft

KARACHI: In a major offensive against gas pilferage, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has intensified its anti-theft operations across Sindh’s Larkana region, conducting a series of targeted raids that exposed widespread misuse of domestic gas connections for commercial and power generation purposes.

According to the utility, multiple joint operations were led by the Company’s Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) team in coordination with its Theft Control Section and Distribution staff. These raids uncovered illegal gas usage in several towns and villages, resulting in disconnections, dismantling of service lines, and legal action against offenders.

In Village Mahota, four coordinated raids revealed that accused Wajid Hussain, Safdar Hussain, Hussain Bux, and Zameer Hussain Kodrani were operating two bakeries and an “Atta Chakki” (flour mill) using domestic gas meters. The commercial set-ups utilized two "bathi" ovens and a 3kW generator. Their meters were disconnected and service lines permanently sealed.

At Sub Zone Dokri, another major case was uncovered where accused Sarfaraz Hussain was caught red-handed illegally tapping directly into a 1-inch gas distribution mainline near the old NADRA office in Gadhi Mohalla. The gas was being used to power a 6-cylinder Hino engine supplying electricity to surrounding shops and households. With a connected load of 630 cubic feet per hour (cft/hr), a formal police complaint (FIR) has been registered and theft claims are being pursued.

Similarly, a raid in Shikarpur exposed another theft ring involving accused Ali Sher, Imdad Ali Jakha, and Mir Hassan, who were using domestic gas to operate three heavy-duty generators (20KW, 18KW, and 12KW) and selling electricity to local businesses and homes. Their meters were disconnected and service lines neutralized on site.

In Sub Zone Dokri, accused Dilip Kumar and Seth Mohan Lal were also found misusing domestic gas for electricity production, with a total connected load of 288 cft/hr. Their gas supply was cut off immediately.

In total, 15 raids were conducted in various parts of the Larkana region—including Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Qambar Shahdadkot, and multiple sub-zones—where domestic meters were being misused for commercial gain. An estimated 3,000 cft/hr of connected load was discovered, and theft claims have been raised accordingly.

SSGC stated that its aggressive crackdown is being carried out in full coordination with local law enforcement, contributing to a significant drop in low gas pressure complaints from affected areas.

The company has urged the public to report any suspected cases of gas theft, emphasizing that such illegal activities not only burden the system but also endanger lives and property. SSGC reaffirmed its commitment to rooting out gas theft from society through sustained operations and public cooperation.

