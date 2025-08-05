BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Roundtable backs research-driven education reforms

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

KARACHI: The critical policy roundtable, convened at the Aga Khan University (AKU), underscored a unified commitment to embedding field-based research evidence directly into educational reforms.

Prominent educationists, researchers, and policymakers from Sindh emphasized the critical need to cultivate a culture of data utilization within the education sector, ensuring effective policymaking, particularly for enhancing the quality of learning for all children, with a special focus on marginalized communities.

Part of the Data and Research in Education – Research Consortium (DARE-RC), funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the event focused on integrating rigorous research insights with the province’s education priorities.

The discussions across key themes, including Equitable Access and Inclusion, Strengthening Frontline Education Provision, Building Climate Resilient Education Systems, and Governance, Management, and Effective Data Use, will directly inform targeted policy development. This collaborative effort will also shape Sindh’s upcoming education sector plan, translating research findings into tangible policy actions. The DARE-RC consortium affirmed its ongoing engagement with Sindh’s education sector, ensuring that evidence continuously informs policy.

Dr Farid Panjwani, Dean of the AKU Institute for Educational Development in Pakistan (IED, PK), highlighted the need for informed steps based on field-based evidence for educational reforms. “Research based evidence is a necessary though not sufficient ingredient of policy making. The DARE- RC project is designed to strengthen sound evidence. The most important feature of the project is that all the research ideas are field based, rather than top down. The 18 studies in Sindh offer empirically validated pathways to improve learning outcomes, and we urge stakeholders to leverage these insights for systemic change.”

Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Team Lead DARE-RC, further emphasized the vital role of data use for effective policymaking.

Richard Yates, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission Karachi said: “Education Is vitally important for the development of individuals but also for countries and UK government is pleased to support education through this Programme.”

The event, jointly organised by IED, PK, Oxford Policy Management (OPM), and Sight savers marks a significant step towards a more evidence-based and equitable education system in Sindh.

