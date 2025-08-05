BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-05

TOMCL enters new market in Tajikistan

Muhammad Saqib Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 06:55am

KARACHI: The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has announced a significant expansion of its international market presence with its entry into Tajikistan, a new market within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

The company has secured confirmed export orders for frozen boneless beef valued at $3.24 million, which are to be fulfilled over the current financial year.

This move marks a strategic breakthrough for TOMCL, solidifying its position as a major Halal meat exporter from Pakistan and continuing its expansion into high-potential emerging markets.

The company has already started production and exports of the frozen boneless beef, which has been specifically tailored to meet Tajikistan’s import regulations and standards.

TOMCL’s latest success builds upon its previous export ventures into the CIS region, which include Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The company highlights several key factors contributing to this milestone, including a growing demand for Pakistani Halal meat in untapped Eurasian markets and strong customer confidence in TOMCL’s quality and logistics capabilities. This also diversifies the company’s export portfolio beyond the GCC, ASEAN, and MENA regions.

According to the company, this development will help support Pakistan’s national agenda for export diversification, generate positive foreign exchange inflows, and strengthen the country’s footprint in non-traditional meat export markets. TOMCL’s management stated its commitment to further expanding its Halal meat export base across Central Asia, the CIS, and Eastern Europe.

