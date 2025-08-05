BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Pak students shine at Istanbul varsity’s public speaking moot

Recorder Report Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:40am

KARACHI: A 21-member delegation of Pakistani students recently participated in the Istanbul University Model United Nations (IUMUN), Türkiye’s largest public speaking competition. The delegation included students from Bay View Academy, Karachi Grammar School, Lahore Grammar School, Nixor College, and The Cedar School.

The Pakistani delegation won awards in 4 out of the 8 committees at the conference. Two students, Ahmed Naseem Kharal and Yahya Jamali, won Outstanding Diplomacy Awards, and three students, Ayla Tariq, Muntaha Kamran, and Waniya Umair, received Honourable Mentions in their respective categories.

The competition hosted over 700 students from more than 19 countries, in addition to students from Turkey. The team from Pakistan consisted of some of the youngest students at the conference, competing against college and university-level students. The competition consisted of three days of intense debate across 10 debate committees.

