KE introducing new layout of bill

KARACHI: In another move to enhance communication between the power utility and its customers, K-Electric (KE) is introducing a new layout of its electricity bill to serve as a clear snapshot of current and historical consumption and payment.

The change in layout is aimed at simplifying information, and there is no change in either the customer-end tariffs or the slabs/categories users fall in.

The customer-end tariff currently in effect was notified for all DISCOs by the Government of Pakistan in July this year, and remains the same in the country. These rates are not decided by the KE and there is identical tariff for customers nationwide.

The new layout of the bill reflects KE’s customer-centric approach and is part of the company’s broader initiative to improve communication and empower consumers with easily understandable information about their electricity usage and charges.

The design upgrade comes after detailed focus groups with multiple customers segments and categories across KE’s service territory.

Some of the salient features of the redesigned bill included: key billing details snapshot, all calculations in one place, upfront message box for important notices/updates, breakup of electricity charges and taxes, and customer touchpoints.

Important elements like bill calculation, energy charges, and taxation are some key features on the front of the new layout. Customer information including sanctioned and connected load, security deposit, and account number are also boxed in one place.

The message board is now an added feature that will convey account-specific information as well as updates around tariff and taxation based on government directives.

One of the key breakthroughs of this layout is reducing inclusion of multiple leaflets. Most supplementary information that previously accompanied the bill as a separate flyer has now been made part of the new layout as a sustainability initiative. In the new layout, net metering details, smart meter updates, and other service-related information will now be available on the bill’s back-page, offering customers a consolidated view of their complete account status.

It follows the pioneering step taken by KE in 2022 when the power utility addressed climate change by reducing paper usage. Additionally, over the years, KE’s efforts to integrate digitalisation into its core processes has also increased the adoption of e-bill services with a 60% increase in the number of e-bill subscriptions between June 2024 and June 2025.

“The new layout reflects our commitment to serve customers through a more transparent process, and comes after extensive research that put customers’ feedback at the heart of the process,” said Noor Afshan, Senior Director and Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at KE.

“We believe a well-informed customer is an empowered one — and when you’re serving over 3.8 million consumers across a diverse metropolis, designing for convenience isn’t just a choice, it’s a responsibility. Meaningful improvements in the bill’s layout will go a long way in enhancing service delivery and strengthening customer trust.”

Customers can visit KE’s official website and digital platforms to explore the new layout and understand its features in detail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025