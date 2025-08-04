Pakistani startup Myco takes highest global win of Rs420mn from Tim Draper’s global startup reality show

In a historic leap for Pakistan’s digital economy, Myco, the fastest-growing video streaming platform in the country, has made global headlines by winning the grand finale of Meet the Drapers, a global startup reality show in Silicon Valley that featured over 2,000 startups around the World. Myco announced that after the due diligence process that followed the finale, they have now secured an investment and a SaaS business deal of Rs42 crores ($1.5 million) which was the highest for Season 9.

This was the first time a Pakistani origin startup reached the finale of Tim’s venture reality show “Meet the Drapers” and came out amongst the winners of season 9, placing Pakistan on the global startup map with renewed confidence and visibility. The outcome was amplified this week as Tim Draper assigned a significant SaaS service contract of $1 million in addition to the investment of $500,000 received recently post due diligence thus making Myco the number one startup from the finale in terms of net outcome achieved.

It all stated as an initiative by Paklaunch whereby the founder of PakLaunch ‘Aly Fahd’ convinced Tim Draper to include an episode on Pakistani startups in October 2024 which was the first time Pakistan was included in the globally famed competition. Two Pakistani startups progressed through the televised competition all the way to the semi final and Myco was the only Pakistani startup invited to the grand finale as the most voted global startup being an audience favorite. The finale was recorded in April 2025 in California after which an extensive due diligence exercise was conducted with Myco finally receiving the investment and the SaaS business deal in July 2025.

A vote of confidence from Silicon Valley’s boldest visionary

Tim Draper, a third-generation venture capitalist, is known for his early bets on companies like Tesla, SpaceX, Skype, Coinbase, and Baidu. He has long advocated for decentralisation, fintech, and blockchain-powered platforms that redefine legacy industries. His investment in Myco and the underlying business deal is a global endorsement of Pakistan’s emerging role in the future of digital innovation.

“Myco is one of the top Pakistani startups that PakLaunch has been enabling within our network over the past 3 years. The PakLaunch community is thrilled about this achievement as this proves the quality of Pakistani origin entrepreneurs compared to a global stage and Paklaunch is proud of our contribution towards this success story,” said Aly Fahd, Founder Paklaunch from San Francisco.

“Myco combines powerful storytelling, sports culture, and the economics of Web3. This is the future of streaming,” Draper said during Myco’s pitch on the international show “Meet the Drapers”, where Myco made its global debut.

“We want our success at the globally acclaimed startup reality show and the outcome we achieved to inspire hundreds of Pakistani entrepreneurs building incredible products across the globe. I am extremely thankful to PakLaunch for laying the foundation for this achievement and am grateful to the entire team at Draper Associates for making us a part of their eco system” said Umair Masoom, Founder & MD, Myco Holdings.

More than cricket: building a global sports & content platform

While Myco holds rights to premium cricket events including ICC events, PCB & PSL etc but is also one of the few platforms actively investing in non-cricket sports such as:

English Premier League for 3 years

MMA & Karate Combat

Padel, Squash, Volleyball

Local tournaments & university events

This inclusive content strategy, combined with a growing and South Asian content catalog, positions Myco as a sports and entertainment ecosystem — not just a streaming app.

Explosive growth & future outlook

20M+ users in 18 months in Pakistan

$1.5M (PKR 42 crore) investment led by Tim Draper Investments

100M+ monthly video impressions, fueling a powerful monetisation engine

Active user base in 100+ countries, including Pakistan, UAE, KSA, Egypt, and North America

Backed by Aptos Labs, a leading Layer 1 blockchain, to power Myco’s upcoming Web3 wallet and reward token ecosystem

Set to launch a decentralised content economy enabling users and creators to earn, own, and interact with content assets in real time

Targeting 50M+ users by end of 2025 through aggressive regional expansion and telco/media partnerships

With this new capital, Myco is scaling its operations across:

North America, MENA and South Asia with a countinued focus in Pakistan

Exclusive Watch & Earn reward token ecosystem

Deepened content & sports partnerships and athlete sponsorships

Fintech partnerships across the markets

About PakLaunch

Paklaunch is a global platform and community founded in 2020 by Aly Fahd, focused on connecting the Pakistani diaspora with the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem back home. It aims to foster growth in the Pakistani startup scene by providing resources, training, and networking opportunities. Paklaunch hosts events like the Paklaunch Unconference and offers various programs, including a digital accelerator for women entrepreneurs. Today, it’s a thriving entrepreneurial community of 350K+ across 30+ countries and multiple platforms, driving startup funding, investments opportunities, and global networking.

About Myco

Launched from UAE in 2021 by a Pakistani founder, Myco is more than just a video streaming app — it’s a next-generation media-tech platform built at the intersection of content, technology, and financial empowerment.

Myco delivers a seamless blend of live sports, live TV, entertainment, and a revolutionary Watch & Earn rewards ecosystem. The platform enables users not just to consume content — but to earn real value from their attention and engagement.

What sets Myco apart:

One of the first Web3-powered video platforms to scale in emerging markets

Over 20 million users in Pakistan in just 18 months

A curated mix of premium sports (cricket, MMA, squash, padel) and culturally relevant content

A growing footprint across Pakistan, UAE, Egypt, KSA, and North America

Creator and athlete-first — supporting underserved communities and local talent

An ecosystem powered by smart engagement, where time spent watching translates into rewards, utility, and deeper experiences

Following its record-breaking win at Meet the Drapers, Myco is now scaling toward becoming the world’s leading Web3 entertainment super app — where content meets commerce, and audiences become active participants.