Trump says will ‘substantially’ raise tariffs on goods from India over Russian oil purchases

  • US president last week said he would impose 25% tariff on goods imported from India
Reuters Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 09:42pm
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will substantially raise tariffs on goods from India over its purchases of Russian oil.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

He did not elaborate on what the tariff would be.

Indian state refiners pause Russian oil purchases, sources say

India’s trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump last week said he would impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India and added that the world’s fifth-largest economy would also face an unspecified penalty but gave no details.

Over the weekend, two Indian government sources told Reuters that India will keep purchasing oil from Russia despite Trump’s threats. The sources did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

