PHF seeks more time to decide on participation in FIH Pro League

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has requested the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to extend the deadline for confirming participation in the upcoming FIH Pro League, PHF President Tariq Bugti said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Bugti said that while discussions with the government regarding Pakistan’s participation are ongoing, the federation has sought an extension of the deadline from August 12 to August 20. “We are hopeful of sharing good news soon,” he added.

Bugti said the PHF has submitted a budget proposal of Rs350 million specifically for the Pro League, while a total of Rs700 million will be required to cover the federation’s activities for the entire year, including international events.

“Participation in the Pro League will give our players vital international exposure and help improve the national team’s ranking,” he said, adding that the final decision rests with the government.

He said the government would also decide whether Pakistan would send its team to India for the upcoming Asia Cup.

“Given the current situation, we believe a delegation should first visit India to assess the ground realities before making a final decision,” Bugti stated, citing security concerns and the hostile attitude reportedly shown during Pakistan’s tour to England.

Bugti also said that the PHF has formally shared its concerns with the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), particularly in light of threats reported in Indian media. “Unlike cricket, hockey doesn’t operate on neutral venues, so we must take these matters seriously.”

Addressing internal matters, he dismissed reports of differences within the federation, saying, “We’ve been hearing such rumours since day one. The fact is, we continue to compete and reach the finals of international events.”

Bugti confirmed that funds have started to be transferred directly to players’ accounts, with local daily allowances being disbursed in the first phase. “We have communicated our financial constraints to the players, and they have understood the situation.”

Meanwhile, several former Olympians have backed Pakistan’s participation in the Pro League, calling it crucial for the sport’s revival in the country.