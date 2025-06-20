AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
Sports

Pakistan qualifies for FIH Nations Cup final after beating France in penalty shoot-out

BR Web Desk Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 06:09pm

Pakistan has qualified for the final of the FIH Nations Cup after beating France in the first semifinal that was decided on a penalty shoot-out in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time, pushing the game into a shoot-out.

Pakistan held its nerve and clinched a 3-2 win in penalties to book a spot in the final.

The Greenshirts had earlier qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament on goal difference despite a close 3-4 defeat to New Zealand in their final group match in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan registered a win against Japan and played out a draw with hosts Malaysia.

With four points from three matches, Pakistan currently sits second in Pool B and remains in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Following the loss, Pakistan’s progression depended on the outcome of the match between Malaysia and Japan.

With results favouring Pakistan and a superior goal difference, the team booked its spot in the tournament’s semi-final round.

