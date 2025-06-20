Pakistan qualifies for FIH Nations Cup final after beating France in penalty shoot-out

Pakistan has qualified for the final of the FIH Nations Cup after beating France in the first semifinal that was decided on a penalty shoot-out in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time, pushing the game into a shoot-out.

Pakistan held its nerve and clinched a 3-2 win in penalties to book a spot in the final.

The Greenshirts had earlier qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament on goal difference despite a close 3-4 defeat to New Zealand in their final group match in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan registered a win against Japan and played out a draw with hosts Malaysia.

