Sports

PSB seeks PM’s approval on Pakistan’s participation in FIH Pro League

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 02:02pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided to seek the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the national hockey team’s participation in the 2025–26 FIH Pro League, after the International Hockey Federation extended a formal invitation to Pakistan.

The matter was discussed during the 34th PSB Board meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, where officials acknowledged the significance of the opportunity but flagged funding constraints.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, PSB president Rana Sanaullah was authorised to take the matter forward. A formal letter outlining the rationale for Pakistan’s participation and its objectives will be submitted to the Prime Minister for a final decision.

The PSB stated that it currently lacks the necessary funds for participation and will refer the matter to the finance ministry for further consideration.

PSB imposes strict measures to curb age fraud in junior events

The invitation from FIH came after New Zealand, who had qualified for the Pro League by winning the Nations Cup, withdrew from the upcoming edition. As runners-up, Pakistan was next in line and has been given until August 12 to confirm its participation.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which is facing a severe financial crunch, has estimated a requirement of Rs700 million to cover participation costs, which include overseas travel, hosting matches at home, and logistics over the six-month-long event scheduled from December 2025 to June 2026.

Pakistan last missed the Pro League in 2019 after initially confirming their entry but later withdrawing due to a funding shortfall. The withdrawal led to a €170,000 fine imposed by the FIH.

The upcoming edition of the Pro League will feature top-ranked teams including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and Spain.

The PHF has yet to formally respond to the FIH invitation and is awaiting clarity from the government on funding and approval.

