Gold price per tola gains Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after an increase of Rs6,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,784 after it gained Rs5,229.

On Friday, the gold price per tola reached Rs352,900 after a loss of Rs100 during the day.

The international rate of gold increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,363 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $61.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola stood at Rs3,953, accumulating Rs53 during the day.