BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs6,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 04:20pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after an increase of Rs6,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,784 after it gained Rs5,229.

On Friday, the gold price per tola reached Rs352,900 after a loss of Rs100 during the day.

The international rate of gold increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,363 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $61.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola stood at Rs3,953, accumulating Rs53 during the day.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates gold demand Gold trade gold rate LME gold Gold Spot gold markets US gold prices Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity local gold prices gold reserves Pakistani Gold gold rates today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today prices of gold gold jewelry export India's gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs6,100 in Pakistan

More monsoon downpours, flooding, landslides expected from Tuesday: Punjab PDMA

NICOPs of Imran’s sons missing, says Aleema

PTC warns FBR’s new amendments will cripple Pakistan’s textile exports

Trump stakes reputation as dealmaker with tariff policy

Pakistan to set up separate immigration counters for foreign passengers

Romania offers Constanța Port as gateway for Pakistani exports to Europe

Iranian president due today

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to deepen crypto and blockchain ties

India will continue to buy Russian oil, government sources say

Read more stories