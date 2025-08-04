SPSC begins transparent recruitment with computer-based tests

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has successfully conducted its first computer-based tests (CBT) in Hyderabad on Monday, marking a significant step toward “transparent recruitment”.

The CBT system was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on July 17. Today, the SPSC successfully completed testing for three subjects for the position of lecturer. Tests were held for the posts of Lecturer in Biology, Pakistan Studies, and Islamic Studies, the spokesperson of the chief minister stated.

A major feature of the new system is the instant release of results, with candidates receiving their online marks sheets within an hour of completing the exam. The results for Lecturer Biology (BPS-17) were announced immediately.

CM Murad reiterated his commitment to making the recruitment process faster, fairer, and more reliable. He hailed the SPSC as a pioneer of government reforms and digitalisation in Sindh, stating that this is part of the government’s agenda for digital transformation and transparency.

Murad inaugurates CBT Lab at SPSC

“The CBT initiative has opened new avenues for modernizing the recruitment system,” said the chief minister. “This transparent and paperless system is proof of the commission’s commitment to merit, justice, and technology.” He added that the SPSC has set a new standard for transparency, merit, and public trust.

Candidates expressed their satisfaction and confidence in the SPSC’s new transparent and convenient system. The chief minister paid tribute to the SPSC team and its chairperson for the successful implementation, the CM House said in a press release.

Moreover, the SPSC chairperson stated that the entire process was completed in an efficient, secure, and transparent manner. He vowed that all future examinations would be conducted through the CBT system. The results were verified by the Chief Information Officer and the SPSC chairperson.

For the post of Lecturer Biology (BPS-17), five candidates successfully passed the written exam. The successful candidates include Athar Ali, Ghulam Qadir, Arif Khan, Vaneesh Kumar, and Khalid Iqbal.