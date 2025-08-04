BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s Ant Group to exit India’s Paytm, term sheet shows

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2025 05:53pm

China’s Ant Group will exit Indian payments firm Paytm by selling its remaining equity stake in block deals that could total 38 billion rupees ($433.72 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

Ant, an affiliate of Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group , will sell its 5.84% stake at a floor price of 1,020 rupees per share.

Goldman Sachs India Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India will lead the sale, the term sheet showed.

Paytm and Ant Group did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Indian fintech firm Paytm swings to profit, expects further boost

The payments firm, listed as One 97 Communications, has seen multiple share sales in the past two years, including the exit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Japan’s SoftBank Group, according to exchange data.

Ant had sold a 4% stake in Paytm in May and a 10.3% stake in August 2023.

India China Ant Group Paytm Indian payments firm

Comments

200 characters

China’s Ant Group to exit India’s Paytm, term sheet shows

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Oct 31 for two-wheelers

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

Sugar cartelisation case hearing rescheduled on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

NDMA issues flood alert amid expected heavy rains till Aug 10

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Read more stories