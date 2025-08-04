PNSC appoints Syed Zeeshan Taqvi as Chief Financial Officer

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has appointed Syed Zeeshan Taqvi as Chief Financial Officer.

His appointment was effective from July 26, the PNSC informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange in a notice on Monday.

Zeeshan has replaced Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi.

The company is principally engaged in the business of shipping, including charter of vessels, transportation of cargo and other related services and providing commercial, technical, administrative, financial and other services to its subsidiaries and third parties in relation to the business of shipping.

Last month, a shareholder director on the board of PNSC strongly criticised the corporation’s Human Resource (HR) practices for violating government rules, particularly the continued employment of officers beyond the retirement age of 60.

In a formal note of dissent submitted during the 460th board meeting on June 30, 2025, the director pointed out repeated directives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the National Assembly Secretariat prohibiting such extensions.

The note also expressed concern over discrepancies in official recordkeeping and called for immediate corrective measures to ensure transparency, merit-based appointments, and compliance with legal frameworks.