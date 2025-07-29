BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-29

PNSC HR practices criticised by shareholder director

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: A shareholder director on the board of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has strongly criticised the corporation’s Human Resource (HR) practices for violating government rules, particularly the continued employment of officers beyond the retirement age of 60.

In a formal note of dissent submitted during the 460th board meeting on June 30, 2025, the director pointed out repeated directives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the National Assembly Secretariat prohibiting such extensions. The note also expressed concern over discrepancies in official recordkeeping and called for immediate corrective measures to ensure transparency, merit-based appointments, and compliance with legal frameworks.

This internal dissent comes at a time when PNSC is already facing a major controversy involving serious allegations of collusion and misuse of authority.

According to a story earlier filed and circulating in media circles, Captain Sarfaraz Inayat, the same shareholder director, has been accused of trying to protect expelled officers who were found responsible for causing heavy financial losses to the corporation. Inquiries were held, complaints were submitted by staff, and these individuals were removed, including Commander Asadullah, who faced repeated accusations of humiliating staff.

Despite this, Captain Inayat allegedly backed them and supported legal action against the organisation. A case has been filed in the Sindh High Court (No. 32/51/2025), scheduled for July 28.

Sources claim that Inayat’s appointment as shareholder director by former chairman Rear Admiral Jawad (retd) was strategically made to influence board decisions, including drastic cuts in employee benefits, which led to unrest within the institution. The growing internal conflict has prompted other board members to call for an impartial probe, while the PNSC Action Committee has demanded immediate restoration of employee rights and an end to what it calls misuse of authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PNSC shareholder

Comments

200 characters

PNSC HR practices criticised by shareholder director

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories