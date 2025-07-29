PNSC HR practices criticised by shareholder director

ISLAMABAD: A shareholder director on the board of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has strongly criticised the corporation’s Human Resource (HR) practices for violating government rules, particularly the continued employment of officers beyond the retirement age of 60.

In a formal note of dissent submitted during the 460th board meeting on June 30, 2025, the director pointed out repeated directives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the National Assembly Secretariat prohibiting such extensions. The note also expressed concern over discrepancies in official recordkeeping and called for immediate corrective measures to ensure transparency, merit-based appointments, and compliance with legal frameworks.

This internal dissent comes at a time when PNSC is already facing a major controversy involving serious allegations of collusion and misuse of authority.

According to a story earlier filed and circulating in media circles, Captain Sarfaraz Inayat, the same shareholder director, has been accused of trying to protect expelled officers who were found responsible for causing heavy financial losses to the corporation. Inquiries were held, complaints were submitted by staff, and these individuals were removed, including Commander Asadullah, who faced repeated accusations of humiliating staff.

Despite this, Captain Inayat allegedly backed them and supported legal action against the organisation. A case has been filed in the Sindh High Court (No. 32/51/2025), scheduled for July 28.

Sources claim that Inayat’s appointment as shareholder director by former chairman Rear Admiral Jawad (retd) was strategically made to influence board decisions, including drastic cuts in employee benefits, which led to unrest within the institution. The growing internal conflict has prompted other board members to call for an impartial probe, while the PNSC Action Committee has demanded immediate restoration of employee rights and an end to what it calls misuse of authority.

