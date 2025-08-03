BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Sports

Lionel Messi exits Leagues Cup match with apparent leg injury

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 11:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi exited Saturday night’s Leagues Cup match against visiting Necaxa with an apparent leg injury in the 11th minute. Early signs suggest a potential hamstring strain.

The 38-year-old Messi’s exit brings to a halt an exceptional run of clean health, the longest since he joined Miami in July 2023.

He had played in every minute of 16 consecutive matches for Miami between MLS regular season and FIFA Club World Cup play before his failure to appear in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game resulted in a one-match suspension against FC Cincinnati a week ago.

He returned Wednesday night for Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Atlas, in which he provided two assists – one leading to the game-winner late – in a 2-1 victory.

Almost immediately following Messi’s exit Saturday, Telasco Segovia’s goal put Miami in front. But the Herons were soon reduced to 10 men when Marcelo Weigandt was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, then conceded a 33rd-minute equalizer by Tomas Badaloni.

Messi, am eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, has not scored in the Leagues Cup, but in MLS play, he is tied for the league lead with 18 goals.

Messi’s run of consecutive appearances was in stark contrast to his first two MLS seasons, on which he missed significant portions of regula-season play.

After playing all seven matches of Miami’s run to the 2023 Leagues Cup title, minor ailments limited Messi to just six appearances among Miami’s last 12 regular-season games that year.

He also dealt with multiple issues in 2024, the most pronounced being an extended recovery from a torn leg muscle sustained while playing for Argentina during the 2024 Copa America final that July.

He played in only 19 games in his first full MLS season but still scored 20 goals and had 16 assists while winning the league’s 2024 MVP award.

