Pakistan, Iran set $10bn trade target

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Sunday committed to significantly strengthening their economic partnership, setting a target to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion.

The announcement came during the official visit of Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to Islamabad, where he held high-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two countries signed 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering trade, energy, connectivity, and cultural cooperation.

Both sides expressed determination to translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible outcomes and to accelerate progress towards the trade target. “Both countries signed a number of documents to transform them into agreements and to realise the potential of a $10 billion trade target,” the statement said. Delegations from both sides are expected to meet in the coming weeks to finalise a roadmap for implementation.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted religious and cultural ties, though economic collaboration has often been constrained by regional tensions and international sanctions. Sunday’s agreements reflect a renewed drive to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a joint press conference along with Iranian President following their meeting, Prime Minister Sharif condemned Israel’s 13 June strike on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it “unprovoked aggression.” He stated that “240 million Pakistanis stand in solidarity with the Iranian people.”

PM Sharif extended condolences for the loss of Iranian military officials, scientists, and civilians, during Iran-Israel war, referring to them as martyrs, and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. He lauded Iran’s response to Israel describing it as a display of “bravery and wisdom” that had exposed Israeli defence vulnerabilities through retaliatory missile strikes.

President Pezeshkian’s two-day visit, his first official trip to Pakistan since assuming office, is seen as part of a broader regional engagement strategy amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, President Pezeshkian was welcomed at the Prime Minister’s House with a formal ceremony, including a guard of honour. He held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Sharif, followed by comprehensive delegation-level talks.

The Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, senior cabinet members, and top officials.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s enduring commitment to its fraternal relationship with Iran and expressed solidarity with the Iranian leadership, armed forces, and people for their resilience during the recent 12-day Israeli assault. He also thanked Iran for its steadfast support during Pakistan’s tensions with India.

In response, President Pezeshkian conveyed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan, stating that Iran would always remember their unwavering support.

Both sides underscored the need for broad-based collaboration in trade, infrastructure, cultural exchange, and people-to-people contacts. Sharif stressed the urgency of convening the 22nd session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission.

Among the agreements signed were MoUs aimed at facilitating barter trade, enhancing export quotas for rice, fruits, and meat, activating border markets, and removing non-tariff barriers.

The two leaders welcomed the progress made in recent trade negotiations and reaffirmed their joint resolve to raise bilateral trade from the current $3 billion to $10 billion at the earliest opportunity. The discussions also touched on wider regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Sharif thanked Iran for its consistent support for the Palestinian cause and its strong condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm backing for the creation of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with United Nations resolutions and called for an immediate end to the violence, alongside urgent international humanitarian assistance.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for Iran’s ongoing support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), highlighting the shared stance on the rights of oppressed communities.

Later, Prime Minister Sharif hosted a luncheon in honour of President Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation.

Pakistan and Iran on Sunday signed a total of 12 agreements and Memoranda of Under-standing (MoUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across a broad range of sectors.

The signing ceremony took place in Islamabad in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on his first official visit to Pakistan.

The agreements and MoUs encompass cooperation for plant protection and plant quarantine, joint use of Mirjaveh-Taftan border gate, collaboration in science, technology and innovation, cooperation in information and communications technology, exchange programs for culture, art, tourism, youth, mass media and exports, cooperation in meteorology, climatology and related hazards.

Furthermore, MoUs on maritime safety and fire-fighting, judicial assistance in criminal matters, supplemental MoU to an MoU in 2013 related to air services agreement, MoU on recognition of products certification, inspection and testing, tourism cooperation for 2025-27 and joint ministerial statement on the intent to finalize Free Trade Agreement.

