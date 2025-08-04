Chinese team visits Cotton Research Institute

MULTAN: A delegation from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) visited the Cotton Research Institute (CRI) in Multan.

The Chinese delegation included David, Dr Shang, and Chai. Representing Pakistan were Brigadier Sohail Ishrat (retd), Director of the Green Pakistan Initiative, along with five other members.

During the visit, the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing research activities and key achievements of CRI Multan. Detailed discussions were held on the current condition of the cotton crop, including pressing challenges such as the control of cotton viruses and pests —particularly whitefly, jassid, and pink bollworm, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture department.

The delegation also toured the institute’s laboratories and field plots, where various experimental cotton varieties are being cultivated, and they closely reviewed the ongoing research projects.

The spokesperson stated that both parties agreed on launching a joint 3 to 5-year research programme. Under this initiative, a specialized group comprising Chinese and Pakistani experts will be formed. The primary goal of this group will be to trial Chinese cotton varieties at ten different sites across Punjab. These trials aim to assess the adaptability of the varieties to local climatic conditions and their resistance to viruses and pests.

In addition, mutual collaboration was emphasized in areas such as the development of local cotton varieties, capacity building of human resources in the cotton sector, and fully operationalizing the cotton biotechnology lab.

This visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan-China cooperation in agricultural research and development, with strong prospects for significant improvement in cotton productivity.

Present on the occasion were Chief Scientist Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman (Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad), CEO PARB Dr Abid Mahmood, Cotton Commissioner Dr Khadim Hussain, Director Cotton Dr Ghulam Sarwar, and private sector experts including Dr Saghir Ahmad and Dr Iqbal Bandesha, among other stakeholders and agricultural scientists, who offered valuable suggestions regarding cotton cultivation and crop management.