BYC vows to continue Islamabad sit-in until demands met

ISLAMABAD: Nadia Baloch Advocate, sister of Baloch Yekjehti Committee’s (BYC) chief Dr Mahrung Baloch, announced on Sunday that the BYC sit-in protest in Islamabad will persist until their demands are met. The committee demands include the release of imprisoned BYC leaders and an end to enforced disappearances, with the subsequent release of all missing persons.

Speaking at a press conference at the BYC protest camp in Islamabad, Baloch revealed that the demonstration, involving families of detained BYC leaders and missing persons, had entered its 19th day. Instead of addressing their concerns, Islamabad authorities and police have allegedly resorted to threats and intimidation, she said.