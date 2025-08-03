Hajj 2026 applications open on Monday with ‘first-come-first-served policy’

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the commencement of Hajj 2026 applications for registered pilgrims, with the collection of dues starting from Monday.

The ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, prospective pilgrims can submit their applications through designated banks and the official online portal. The process will follow a “first-come, first-served” policy for already registered applicants, who will be required to deposit their first installment between August 4 and 9, he added.

Umar said subject to seat availability, new applicants will be allowed to apply from August 11 to 16. However, he said the collection of Hajj dues will be halted as soon as all available seats are filled.

He mentioned that the Hajj 2026 package is expected to cost between Rs1.15 million and Rs1.25 million, which includes the mandatory sacrificial offering (Dam-e-Shukr). He said the second installment will be collected from November 1.

Umar said in a significant policy shift, the previous age cap and restriction on performing Hajj multiple times have been removed, broadening accessibility for aspiring pilgrims.

However, the spokesperson clarified that children born after March 1, 2014, will not be eligible to apply for Hajj. He urged all interested pilgrims to act swiftly and complete their application procedures within the announced timeframes to secure their seats for Hajj 2026.