AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Over 65,000 pilgrims unable to perform Hajj: Hajj operators, LCCI demand action

Recorder Report Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 06:59am

LAHORE: Hajj Operators Association of Pakistan and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry have strongly demanded action against responsible as due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and obstacles, over 65,000 Pakistani pilgrims were unable to perform Hajj this year.

The press conference was addressed by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Executive Committee Member Manzoor Hussain Jafri, Chairman Punjab Hajj and Umrah Operators Association Chaudhry Adil Saboor, Abdul Jabbar Anjum, Ali Imran, Owais Jameel, Khawaja Sohail and other representatives.

The participants expressed deep regret that due to delays, unnecessary complications, and poor policymaking by government bureaucracy, more than 65,000 Pakistanis registered under the private Hajj scheme were deprived of the opportunity to fulfil this sacred obligation.

It was revealed that while the Saudi government announced the Hajj 2025 policy on June 28, 2024, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs intentionally delayed its policy approval until November 27, 2024, resulting in wastage of nearly five months.

They strongly demanded accountability and disciplinary action against the officials responsible for this gross mismanagement.

They clarified that the entire amount paid by the affected pilgrims is 100% secure. If they wish to perform Hajj in 2026, their already paid amount will be fully adjusted and no additional charges will be levied, even if the Hajj package prices increase. However, those who wish to withdraw their amount will be refunded through a proper and transparent process.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the efforts of the private sector in facilitating Hajj must be acknowledged and appreciated, rather than being undermined by bureaucratic failures. They urged the government to involve all relevant stakeholders in future policymaking for the private Hajj scheme and implement concrete reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hajj LCCI hajj pilgrims Hajj 2025 Hajj operators Hajj Operators Association of Pakistan government bureaucracy

Comments

200 characters

Over 65,000 pilgrims unable to perform Hajj: Hajj operators, LCCI demand action

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories