Over 65,000 pilgrims unable to perform Hajj: Hajj operators, LCCI demand action

LAHORE: Hajj Operators Association of Pakistan and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry have strongly demanded action against responsible as due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and obstacles, over 65,000 Pakistani pilgrims were unable to perform Hajj this year.

The press conference was addressed by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Executive Committee Member Manzoor Hussain Jafri, Chairman Punjab Hajj and Umrah Operators Association Chaudhry Adil Saboor, Abdul Jabbar Anjum, Ali Imran, Owais Jameel, Khawaja Sohail and other representatives.

The participants expressed deep regret that due to delays, unnecessary complications, and poor policymaking by government bureaucracy, more than 65,000 Pakistanis registered under the private Hajj scheme were deprived of the opportunity to fulfil this sacred obligation.

It was revealed that while the Saudi government announced the Hajj 2025 policy on June 28, 2024, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs intentionally delayed its policy approval until November 27, 2024, resulting in wastage of nearly five months.

They strongly demanded accountability and disciplinary action against the officials responsible for this gross mismanagement.

They clarified that the entire amount paid by the affected pilgrims is 100% secure. If they wish to perform Hajj in 2026, their already paid amount will be fully adjusted and no additional charges will be levied, even if the Hajj package prices increase. However, those who wish to withdraw their amount will be refunded through a proper and transparent process.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the efforts of the private sector in facilitating Hajj must be acknowledged and appreciated, rather than being undermined by bureaucratic failures. They urged the government to involve all relevant stakeholders in future policymaking for the private Hajj scheme and implement concrete reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.

