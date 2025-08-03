Pakistan sends off 17th consignment of relief goods for Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday oversaw the dispatch of Pakistan’s 17th consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza, consisting of 100 tonnes of vital supplies, including food, ready-to-eat meals, powdered milk, and medical equipment.

This relief effort is part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, who continue to endure extreme suffering amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Foreign Office said.

Since October 2023, Pakistan has sent multiple consignments of humanitarian aid to Gaza, totalling 1,615 tonnes of relief goods.

This ongoing effort aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians, particularly women and children, affected by the brutal conflict. The timely delivery of this consignment has been made possible due to the efforts of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has coordinated the swift dispatch of aid to Gaza, ensuring that vital relief reaches those in need without delay.

“The NDMA’s seamless collaboration with relevant international partners has been instrumental in making this operation a success,” the FO said.

The 100-tonne consignment is being transported via a special flight to Amman, Jordan.

Whereas, the NDMA will send a total of 200 tonnes of relief goods to Palestine, through special flights tomorrow as well.

Germany says ‘very insufficient’ aid entering Gaza

So far, on the PM’s directives, the NDMA has dispatched a total of 1,715 tonnes of aid to Palestine.

In his statement, the foreign minister emphasised that Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for Palestine during these trying times. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance.

Additionally, he called for renewed international support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which is essential for the survival of millions of Palestinian refugees.

Relief goods for Gaza, Palestine. Photo: NDMA/File

FM Dar added that Pakistan also continues to advocate for the restoration of a political process leading to a just and lasting two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

“Pakistan has actively participated in various international forums, including the UN Security Council, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to ensure accountability for Israel’s actions,” he said.

The humanitarian assistance provided by Pakistan reflects the country’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and its determination to help bring peace, dignity, and justice to the Palestinian people.

“Pakistan will continue to provide relief and advocate for a just resolution to the ongoing crisis,” Dar said.

Gaza starving

A human tragedy is unfolding in western Gaza City across a landscape of hunger, with displaced people living crammed into crowded tents, according to a United Nations’ report describing the horrendous situation resulting from the Israeli blockade of the shattered enclave.

Earning a living has become a daily struggle, and hundreds of men, women and children stand in endless queues, under the scorching sun, outside the few community kitchens that serve nothing but lentil soup, the report from Gaza said.

A community kitchen in western Gaza reveals a panorama of painful scenes amid displaced people suffering, their cries for help and their urgent appeals to the world, demanding an end to their tragedy and relief, it said, describing the scene.

After a bitter struggle, Ziad Al-Ghariz, an elderly displaced person from Gaza, managed to obtain a cup of lentil soup. He sat on the floor and began to take slow sips. He told UN News, an international media website, that he had not tasted bread for 10 consecutive days.

“I eat the lentil soup distributed by the community kitchen,” he said. “I cannot afford flour at all. I do not have the money for it, so I try to get whatever the kitchen distributes. The people of Gaza are hungry.”

Young Mohammed Nayfeh spent four hours waiting for a meal for his family, the report said.

Gaza death toll hits 60,000 as global monitor demands action to avert famine

“I’ve been standing here for four hours, and I can’t get any food in the crowds and the sun,” he said. “We’re dying. We need support. We need food and drink. Where is the world? We’re dying here of hunger. Every day we eat only lentils. There’s no flour, no food, no drink. We’re dying of hunger.”

Umm Muhammad, a displaced person from the Shujaiya neighborhood, described the macabre scene around her.

“There is no water, no food, no bread,” she said. “The bitterness of the situation forces us to come here. In the end, we return with nothing. We either return burned under the sun or trampled underfoot due to overcrowding, and we return empty-handed. And no one listens.”