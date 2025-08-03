BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB imposes ‘blanket ban’ on future participation in WCL

Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 01:15pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a blanket ban on future participation of Pakistani players in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), citing political bias and discriminatory treatment during the recently concluded tournament.

In an official statement, the PCB strongly criticized the organizers for barring Pakistani cricketers and allowing political considerations to influence the event’s conduct, particularly highlighting the refusal of the Indian team to play its scheduled matches against Pakistan.

Terming the WCL’s apology for “hurting sentiments” as “farcical,” the PCB said it inadvertently confirmed that the decision to exclude Pakistani players was not based on cricketing merit but rather a concession to a specific nationalistic narrative.

“This bias, masquerading as sensitivity, sends an unacceptable message to the international sporting community,” the PCB stated.

De Villiers’ unbeaten blitz outclass Pakistan in WCL final

The board further warned that politically influenced and biased decisions compromise the integrity and neutrality of international sports. It noted that participation in such an environment would be against the dignity of Pakistani players and could pose risks for future events.

The issue was discussed in detail during a virtual meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG), attended by Sumair Ahmed Syed, Salman Naseer, Zaheer Abbas, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah Jadgal, Tanveer Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Adnan Malik, Usman Wahla (special invitee), and Mir Hassan Naqvi (Additional Secretary).

During the Championship of Legends, the Indian team played only one match and refused to face Pakistan in both of their group-stage fixtures. Despite this, Pakistani players were sidelined, prompting strong backlash from the PCB.

Bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India has remained frozen since 2008. The only brief resumption came in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for an ODI series led by Shahid Afridi, resulting in a series win for Pakistan.

The PCB reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the sport and pledged to raise its voice at all relevant forums against politically tainted decisions in international cricket.

PCB Pakistan Champions World Championship of legends WCL

Comments

200 characters

PCB imposes ‘blanket ban’ on future participation in WCL

Iran seeks to boost trade to $10bn level

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Thousands join pro-Palestinian march over Sydney Harbour Bridge

Russian missile attack injures seven in Mykolaiv, Ukraine says

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan

Costly interest rates for TCP loans irk MoF

Re-appropriation, funds allocation strategy notified: No supplementary grant for unbudgeted spending: FD

Read more stories