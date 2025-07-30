BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Pakistan Champions reach WCL final after India forfeit semifinal

BR Web Desk Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 07:10pm

Pakistan Champions advanced to the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) after the Indian team withdrew from their scheduled semifinal clash, citing political sensitivities following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The high-profile match was set to take place on Thursday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. However, the Indian Champions, featuring former international stars such as Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh, opted out of the fixture in protest, reiterating their stance against participating in any cricket match involving Pakistan due to the current geopolitical situation and prevailing tensions, The Hindu reported.

This is the second time India have refused to play against Pakistan during the ongoing tournament. A similar decision was taken during the group stage, leading to the cancellation of that match as well.

India’s withdrawal automatically propels Pakistan to the final, as per tournament regulations.

Separately, in a statement shared on social media, Nishant Pitti, co-founder of tournament sponsor EaseMyTrip, announced it would not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match.

“Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always,” Pitti wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India Champions qualified for the semifinal after a dominant performance against West Indies Champions on Tuesday, chasing down the target in just 13.2 overs. Pakistan, meanwhile, have been among the tournament’s strongest sides, securing top position in the group stage.

