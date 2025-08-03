BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Sports

De Villiers’ unbeaten blitz outclasses Pakistan in WCL final

BR Web Desk Published 03 Aug, 2025 01:13pm

AB de Villiers produced a masterclass in power-hitting with a blistering unbeaten century to power South Africa to a commanding nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the World Champions League (WCL) final at Edgbaston, England.

South Africa clinched the WCL title in emphatic fashion on Saturday, comfortably chasing down Pakistan’s 196-run target with nine wickets in hand, thanks largely to an explosive unbeaten century by AB de Villiers.

The South African captain lit up Edgbaston with an electrifying knock of 120* off just 51 balls, laced with 12 fours and 7 towering sixes. His innings completely overshadowed Pakistan’s efforts and left no doubt about the outcome by the halfway mark of the chase.

PCB imposes ‘blanket ban’ on future participation in WCL

Chasing 196, South Africa lost Hashim Amla early, who departed after a 14-ball 18, but from then on it was the de Villiers show. The veteran batter took on Pakistan’s pace and spin alike, accelerating effortlessly through the innings and reaching his hundred in just 45 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 196/5 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Opener Sharjeel Khan led the charge with a 76-run knock, smashing boundaries to put South Africa’s bowlers under early pressure. He was well-supported by Umar Amin, who scored a brisk 36 off 19 deliveries.

In the death overs, Asif Ali added valuable runs, scoring 28 off 15 balls to push Pakistan to what looked like a competitive total. The Men in Green added 61 runs in the final five overs.

For South Africa, Wayne Parnell was the most successful bowler with 2 for 32, while Duanne Olivier and Hardus Viljoen chipped in with a wicket apiece.

But de Villiers’ brutal onslaught rendered Pakistan’s bowling attack ineffective and ensured South Africa sealed the WCL title with more than three overs to spare.

