Leagues Cup roundup: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami past Atlas

Lionel Messi assisted on both Inter Miami goals, including the winner in second-half stoppage time, as the Herons defeated Atlas 2-1 on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., during a group-stage opener in the Leagues Cup.

In the sixth minute of added time, Messi squared a pass across the 6-yard box for Marcelo Weigandt to tap in for the decisive goal.

Jose Lozano had pulled Atlas level in the 80th minute, firing in a left-footed shot from close range after a scramble in front of the Inter Miami net.

Miami’s first goal, in the 57th minute, was strikingly similar to the winner. Sergio Busquets played in Messi along the left side of the 6-yard box. Messi then rolled the ball toward the middle to Telasco Segovia, who nearly got his feet tangled before putting the ball in the vacated net.

Minnesota United 4, Queretaro 1

Two goals in the first 20 minutes powered the Loons to a victory over Queretaro in Saint Paul, Minn.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and Kelvin Yeboah doubled the advantage by driving in a free kick from just outside the penalty area nine minutes later.

Yeboah bent the ball around the outside of the Queretaro wall and inside the right post.

Jhojan Julio halved the deficit in the 67th minute before Anthony Markanich restored Minnesota United’s two-goal lead in the 79th minute. Angel Zapata received his second yellow card in the 87th minute, reducing the visitors to 10 players before Tani Oluwaseyi added a goal for the Loons in second-half stoppage time.

Necaxa 3, Atlanta United 1

Tomas Badaloni scored a pair of second-half goals as Necaxa earned a victory at Atlanta.

In the 77th minute, Badaloni delivered a powerful header off Agustín Palavecino’s corner kick to put Necaxa up 2-1. Badaloni added another tally in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Necaxa had gone in front off a 12th-minute own goal from Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan. The hosts tied the contest in the 28th minute when Alexey Miranchuk scored.

Pumas UNAM 1 (4), Orlando City 1 (3)

Adalberto Carrasquilla scored the tying goal late, then connected for the winning penalty kick as Pumas prevailed in a shootout after the clubs were tied after 90 minutes in Orlando.

After Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saved Pumas’ first shootout attempt by Guillermo Martinez, the Lions’ Eduard Atuesta missed by hitting the crossbar. Pumas goalkeeper Keylor Navas later saved a shot by Cesar Araujo, setting up Carrasquilla for the winner.

Rodrigo Schlegel put Orlando City ahead with a fifth-minute goal, but Carrasquilla scored the equalizer in the 80th minute on a stunning individual effort. Carrasquilla dribbled through the heart of the Lions’ defense and poked a 10-yard shot past Gallese.

Real Salt Lake 2 (3), Club America 2 (1)

After conceding a tying goal deep in second-half stoppage time, Real Salt Lake pulled out a shootout victory over Club America in Sandy, Utah.

Pablo Ruiz, Justen Glad and Brayan Vera converted their penalty kicks for Salt Lake in the tiebreaker.

A miss by Braian Ojeda in the fourth round didn’t matter as RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral saved three attempts by America, including the final one by Raul Zuniga.

The hosts went up early on a goal by Diego Luna. Brian Rodriguez pulled America level in the 42nd minute, but William Agada gave RSL another lead right before halftime.

Erick Sanchez tied the contest again in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, as nice holdout play from Zuniga set up Sanchez for a shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

Timbers 4, Atletico de San Luis 0

David Da Costa’s goal just 36 seconds into the contest sent Portland on its way to a blowout victory over Atletico de San Luis.

After a scuffled clearance attempt by the visitors, Da Costa fired in an 18-yard shot to open the scoring.

Kevin Kelsy doubled the lead in the 56th minute, and Ariel Lassiter (73rd minute) and Felipe Mora (78th) turned it into a rout.

Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis finished with six saves while recording the shutout.