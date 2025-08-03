Promoting tourism, investment: PM orders separate airport immigration counters for foreigners

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered the establishment of separate immigration counters for foreign travellers at all of Pakistan’s international airports – a move aimed at easing congestion and enhancing the country’s global image.

The directive came as part of a broader push to attract tourists, investors, and international business delegations.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif instructed authorities to act promptly, stating: “All international airports must establish separate immigration counters for foreign nationals in order to promote tourism, facilitate trade, and encourage foreign investment.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that the measure would not only streamline processing for foreign travellers but also benefit returning Pakistani citizens by easing overall immigration flow.

“This step reflects our commitment to making Pakistan a welcoming, efficient, and business-friendly destination,” the statement read.

The initial phase of implementation is expected to begin immediately at Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports, with plans to expand nationwide, said officials.

They said the new setup is expected to significantly cut processing times and offer a more organised, visitor-friendly arrival experience for foreigners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025