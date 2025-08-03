CM salutes women for joining Border Military Police

LAHORE: “The brave 53 women from South Punjab have created history by joining Border Military Police of DG Khan and Rajanpur,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her congratulatory message on Social Networking platform ‘X’.

The CM added, “Where once it was impossible to even mention names of women, today courageous women have stepped forward with courage and dignity.”

She highlighted, “It is a matter of joy to note that proud daughters in uniform will perform duties of protectors. I salute to the daughters who are breaking chains of outdated traditions and moving forward.”

