Life & Style

‘Pakistan Idol’: Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood confirmed as judges

BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 05:44pm

‘Pakistan Idol’, the iconic music competition format, is officially launching nationwide, with Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood set to be the judging panel, announced a press release on Saturday.

Produced under license from Fremantle, the global powerhouse behind the Idol franchise, the show will be brought to local audiences by MHL Global, one of Pakistan’s leading media and entertainment companies, added the press release.

Contestants will receive world-class mentorship, perform on national television and will have their fate decided by audience votes. The show is committed to showcasing a wide spectrum of musical talent from across Pakistan’s diverse cultural and regional backgrounds.

The judging panel is set to feature four of the nation’s most celebrated artists: Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Bilal Maqsood.

“Our partnership with Fremantle on Pakistan Idol marks a major step forward for Pakistan’s creative and entertainment industries,” Zoya Merchant, Director of MHL Global was quoted as saying in the press release.

“This launch represents more than entertainment - it’s a cultural movement. Pakistan has incredible musical talent, and this platform will not only spotlight it nationwide but elevate it to the global stage.”

The original ‘Pakistan Idol’ premiered on Geo Entertainment in December 2013 and concluded in April 2014 with Lahore singer Zamad Baig claiming the title.

Online auditions start today on the official platform Begin, while on-ground auditions in major cities and remote regions will commence later in the month, ensuring equal opportunity for talent from every corner of the country.

The show is set to premiere on television and select digital platforms, with full broadcast details and audition schedules to be announced at a later date.

In a first for the global Idol franchise, Pakistan Idol will be aired concurrently on five major television networks across the country. This unprecedented multi-channel strategy aims to maximize accessibility and reach, connecting millions of viewers across regions, languages, and platforms.

