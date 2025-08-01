Gold price per tola falls Rs100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs352,900 after a loss of Rs100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,555 after it shed Rs86.

On Thursday, the gold price per tola reached Rs353,000 after a loss of Rs2,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,302 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $1.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,900 during the day.