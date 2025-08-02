BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Respect democracy, respect will of Pakistani people’: Imran Khan’s sons appear on Piers Morgan show

BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 04:45pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Kasim appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday in his London studio, and shared their fears for their father’s “assassination” in jail, his “appalling living conditions” and their ongoing efforts to come to Pakistan to campaign for his release.

The sons said they are willing to risk being arrested to go to Pakistan in an effort to see the cricketer-turned politician freed. Currently, they are waiting for the interior ministry’s approval for visas to visit Pakistan.

Imran Khan has now been in jail for almost two years. He’s currently serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges he has always denied - and his wife Bushra is serving seven years.

Last month, Sulaiman and Kasim met with US Congressman Brad Sherman in Washington to kick off a campaign to garner international support for their father’s release.

“President Trump has a great relationship with our father and vice versa. If anyone can make a difference, he can,” Kasim told Morgan during their conversation.

They added how authorities in Pakistan need to “respect democracy, respect the will of the people and respect the rule of law.”

Jailed Imran Khan’s sons likely to join rally demanding his release – but will it matter?

They added how it has been months since they have been allowed to speak with him, and that the more media interviews they do, the stricter the authorities get.

Sulaiman claimed how Imran is in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day and living in squalid conditions.

Morgan posited a question to the two asking whether they feared his demise.

“It’s getting to a stage where we’re desperate,” replied Kasim. “We want to do whatever we can.”

Sulaiman added that even if their father was living a comfortable life in the UK, he “genuinely wouldn’t be happy unless he was trying to make a change [in Pakistan].”

Imran’s sons awaiting ‘interior ministry’s approval’ for visas: Aleema

He also added that his father had conquered his fear of dying when he entered the political arena.

Pakistan PTI Imran Khan Piers Morgan Sulaiman and Kasim

Comments

200 characters

‘Respect democracy, respect will of Pakistani people’: Imran Khan’s sons appear on Piers Morgan show

More monsoon downpours, flooding, landslides expected from Tuesday: Punjab PDMA

NICOPs of Imran’s sons missing, says Aleema

PTC warns FBR’s new amendments will cripple Pakistan’s textile exports

Gold price per tola gains Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Trump stakes reputation as dealmaker with tariff policy

Pakistan to set up separate immigration counters for foreign passengers

Romania offers Constanța Port as gateway for Pakistani exports to Europe

Iranian president due today

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to deepen crypto and blockchain ties

India will continue to buy Russian oil, government sources say

Read more stories