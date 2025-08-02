‘Respect democracy, respect will of Pakistani people’: Imran Khan’s sons appear on Piers Morgan show

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Kasim appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday in his London studio, and shared their fears for their father’s “assassination” in jail, his “appalling living conditions” and their ongoing efforts to come to Pakistan to campaign for his release.

The sons said they are willing to risk being arrested to go to Pakistan in an effort to see the cricketer-turned politician freed. Currently, they are waiting for the interior ministry’s approval for visas to visit Pakistan.

Imran Khan has now been in jail for almost two years. He’s currently serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges he has always denied - and his wife Bushra is serving seven years.

Last month, Sulaiman and Kasim met with US Congressman Brad Sherman in Washington to kick off a campaign to garner international support for their father’s release.

“President Trump has a great relationship with our father and vice versa. If anyone can make a difference, he can,” Kasim told Morgan during their conversation.

They added how authorities in Pakistan need to “respect democracy, respect the will of the people and respect the rule of law.”

They added how it has been months since they have been allowed to speak with him, and that the more media interviews they do, the stricter the authorities get.

Sulaiman claimed how Imran is in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day and living in squalid conditions.

Morgan posited a question to the two asking whether they feared his demise.

“It’s getting to a stage where we’re desperate,” replied Kasim. “We want to do whatever we can.”

Sulaiman added that even if their father was living a comfortable life in the UK, he “genuinely wouldn’t be happy unless he was trying to make a change [in Pakistan].”

He also added that his father had conquered his fear of dying when he entered the political arena.