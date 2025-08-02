More monsoon downpours, flooding, landslides expected from Tuesday: Punjab PDMA

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for the sixth spell of monsoon rains expected to begin on August 5, warning of heavy rainfall across most districts of the province.

The alert highlights potential flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, as well as risks of landslides in hilly areas such as Murree and Galiyat.

The Punjab PDMA spokesperson said district commissioners and administrative officials province-wide have been notified to remain on high alert.

“Heavy rains are forecasted for districts including Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and several others,” the official said.

Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has directed all district administrations and concerned agencies to be fully prepared. Emergency control rooms and disaster response teams, including Rescue 1122, have been placed on high alert.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that, as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all relevant departments have been instructed to complete pre-emptive arrangements. Rainfall in August is expected to be more intense compared to the previous month. There is also a significant threat of urban flooding and flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas.

Residents and travellers have been advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel — especially to hilly areas — and stay away from vulnerable structures. The public is urged not to cross flowing water in vehicles and to immediately contact PDMA’s emergency helpline 1129 in case of any emergency.

Monsoon rains have so far claimed 295 lives and left over 700 persons injured across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was apprised this on Friday.

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Amid growing concern over the escalating human and infrastructural losses caused by the ongoing monsoon season in Pakistan, the federal government pledged relief and support to the worst-affected regions, especially Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The briefing, given by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sharif, detailed the widespread devastation caused by weeks of persistent rainfall and flooding. More than 1,600 homes have been destroyed, hundreds more damaged, and at least 376 livestock have perished, officials said.

“The country, particularly the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, has endured tragic losses – of both life and property – due to this intense monsoon,” Sharif said.

The prime minister announced plans to visit Gilgit-Baltistan in the coming days and pledged a federal relief package to help compensate for the losses.

He emphasised the urgency of inter-agency coordination, directing all relevant federal bodies to work closely with local authorities to assess the damage and accelerate recovery efforts.

Sharif also instructed the Pakistan Meteorological Department to upgrade its early warning systems as a matter of urgency, underlining the importance of timely alerts in preventing further casualties.

“Preventing additional loss of life and property must remain our highest priority,” he said. He further urged both federal and local institutions to prioritise the restoration of communications and road infrastructure disrupted by the floods.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen InamHaider Malik warned that severe flooding had already occurred in rivers and streams across the country, with low-level flooding expected at major reservoirs including Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, and Kalabagh.

Medium-level flooding is anticipated at Head Marala and Guddu along the River Chenab, he added.

The monsoon is expected to intensify towards the end of August, Lieutenant General Malik noted, stating that the NDMA is implementing a comprehensive preparedness strategy to mitigate further disaster.