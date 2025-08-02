Monsoon spell: PM briefed about monsoon losses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on Friday apprised of the escalating human and infrastructural losses caused by the ongoing monsoon season in Pakistan, which has so far claimed 295 lives and left over 700 persons injured across the country.

Amid growing concern over the humanitarian impact of torrential rains, the federal government pledged relief and support to the worst-affected regions, especially Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The briefing, given by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sharif, detailed the widespread devastation caused by weeks of persistent rainfall and flooding. More than 1,600 homes have been destroyed, hundreds more damaged, and at least 376 livestock have perished, officials said.

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

“The country, particularly the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, has endured tragic losses – of both life and property – due to this intense monsoon,” Sharif said.

“The federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the regional administrations and affected communities during this difficult time.”

The prime minister announced plans to visit Gilgit-Baltistan in the coming days and pledged a federal relief package to help compensate for the losses.

He emphasised the urgency of inter-agency coordination, directing all relevant federal bodies to work closely with local authorities to assess the damage and accelerate recovery efforts.

Sharif also instructed the Meteorological Department to upgrade its early warning systems as a matter of urgency, underlining the importance of timely alerts in preventing further casualties.

“Preventing additional loss of life and property must remain our highest priority,” he said. He further urged both federal and local institutions to prioritise the restoration of communications and road infrastructure disrupted by the floods.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen InamHaider Malik warned that severe flooding had already occurred in rivers and streams across the country, with low-level flooding expected at major reservoirs including Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, and Kalabagh.

Medium-level flooding is anticipated at Head Marala and Guddu along the River Chenab, he added.

The monsoon is expected to intensify towards the end of August, Lieutenant General Malik noted, stating that the NDMA is implementing a comprehensive preparedness strategy to mitigate further disaster.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbahar Khan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, and other public representatives.

