BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to deepen crypto and blockchain ties

BR Web Desk Published 02 Aug, 2025 01:52pm

In a key development on the digital currency front, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to enhance cooperation in crypto and blockchain technologies, reported Radio Pakistan on Saturday.

According to the state-run broadcaster, the agreement was reached during a high-level video conference between Bilal Bin Saqib, Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, and Farkhat Iminov, Kyrgyz Director of the National Investment Agency.

Saqib said Kyrgyzstan holds special significance for collaboration in innovation and regulatory frameworks related to digital assets.

Pakistan has accelerated efforts to establish a structured digital asset regulation, including launching the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) and announcing the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve earlier this year.

Just days earlier, Saqib met with the Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, Robert Bo Hines, to discuss global coordination of crypto policy and Pakistan’s ambitious plans to become a regional hub for Web3 innovation.

This dialogue followed the minister’s visit to the US in June, where he held extensive meetings with top US lawmakers, including Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines.

Last month, Saqib met with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in San Salvador, marking the first-ever official meeting between a Pakistani government representative and the Salvadoran Head of State.

During the meeting, the two discussed El Salvador’s experience as the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and explored avenues through which Pakistan could draw on these learnings to inform its own digital asset frameworks.

Cryptocurrency crypto blockchain Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan Bilal bin Saqib

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to deepen crypto and blockchain ties

Exports to US to face 19pc tariffs

Pakistan secured relatively better deal: Finance Advisor

Quetta chamber highlights obstacles to trade with Iran, Afghanistan

Iranian president due today

Trump stakes reputation as dealmaker with tariff policy

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

Exchange rate adjustment for PSO drives hike in HSD price

PM welcomes rally

SBP assigns new ‘FEEL’ to ADs

Read more stories