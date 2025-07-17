Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Bilal Bin Saqib, Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), met with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in San Salvador, marking the first-ever official meeting between a Pakistani government representative and the Salvadoran Head of State.

During the meeting, Saqib and Bukele discussed El Salvador’s experience as the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, and explored avenues through which Pakistan could draw on these learnings to inform its own digital asset frameworks, read an official statement released on Wednesday.

A pivotal outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Bitcoin Office of El Salvador and the PCC.

Pakistan’s commitment to digital assets, economic innovation: meeting held

“The LoI, signed by Bilal in his capacity as CEO of the PCC, establishes a formal channel for knowledge exchange and cooperation on Bitcoin-focused initiatives.

“It lays the foundation for bilateral collaboration in areas such as public sector adoption, blockchain-based financial inclusion, and policy design for emerging economies,” read the statement.

“El Salvador’s bold Bitcoin experiment has inspired governments around the world,” said SAPM Bilal Bin Saqib. “This visit marks the beginning of a strategic relationship rooted in innovation, inclusion, and shared learning.”

Meanwhile, President Bukele welcomed the engagement, praising Pakistan’s stance on digital assets and reaffirming El Salvador’s commitment to supporting emerging economies exploring Bitcoin as a tool for financial sovereignty.

This high-level interaction comes amid Pakistan’s broader shift towards structured digital asset regulation, including the launch of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) and the announcement of the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve earlier this year.