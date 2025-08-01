Pakistan, US deepens crypto cooperation after trade deal

Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal bin Saqib met with Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, Robert Bo Hines.

The two discussed the global coordination of crypto policy and Pakistan’s ambitious plans to become a regional hub for Web3 innovation, as per a press release.

This dialogue follows the minister’s visit to the US in June, where he held extensive meetings with top US lawmakers, including Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines.

The meeting also follows the US President Donald Trump’s announcement that his administration struck a deal with Pakistan in which Washington would work with Islamabad in developing the South Asian nation’s oil reserves.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote on social media.

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”