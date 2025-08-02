Pakistan Army inducts Z-10ME helicopters

The Pakistan Army has inducted Z-10ME attack helicopters capable of precision strike operations day and night.

As per Radio Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the induction and also witnessed the firepower demonstration at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges.

This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites and significantly enhances the army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats.

Addressing the ceremony, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Interacting with troops, the field marshal lauded their exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency.

He appreciated the successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reflecting the Army’s firm resolve to maintain a decisive edge in the evolving character of warfare, as per Radio Pakistan.

Moreover, at the garrison, COAS Munir was also briefed on the formation’s operational preparedness and ongoing training activities.

The field marshal also expressed satisfaction over the high standards of readiness.

Last month, Pakistan Navy held the launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).

PNS Sahiwal (Desig) Gun Boat has been indigenously designed by Platform Design Wing (PDW) of Pakistan Navy and is under construction at KS&EW.

This state-of-the-art vessel will be equipped with high-performance, long-range semi automatic guns, enhancing its operational effectiveness in maritime missions, the Pakistan Navy stated.