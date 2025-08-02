BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-02

KP Governor meeting with MD OGDCL

Recorder Report Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Managing Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Ahmed Hayat Lak, in Islamabad.

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi also accompanied him.

The meeting focused on the current state of gas supply in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and future expansion plans. The KP governor emphasised the need to improve the gas distribution system and called for swift action to address public needs.

He directed OGDCL officials to prioritise the timely completion of ongoing gas supply projects in the southern districts. Stressing the urgency ahead of the winter season, he instructed that all technical and administrative hurdles be removed to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

Discussions also covered proposed expansion projects in Daraban and other areas, including laying new gas pipelines, upgrading existing infrastructure, and exploring new gas reserves.

The governor highlighted that these developmental initiatives would not only provide relief to the public but also contribute to boosting the regional economy.

OGDCL Faisal Karim Kundi KP Governor Ahmed Hayat Lak MD OGDCL gas supply projects

