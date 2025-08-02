LCCI President inaugurates Electricity Pakistan and EVS World Exhibitions

LAHORE: Electricity Pakistan and EVS World Exhibitions opened today at Expo Centre Lahore, inaugurated by the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mian Abuzar Shad, in the presence of leading industry stakeholders, and international delegates.

Organized by Fakt Exhibitions, the three-day event—taking place from August 1 to 3—features over 100 national and international companies, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in energy, power, and electric mobility solutions.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration in achieving Pakistan’s future goals. “Exhibitions like Electricity Pakistan and EVS World are vital for fostering industrial growth and attracting technology-driven investments,” he said. “As we navigate the transition toward cleaner and smarter energy solutions, it is encouraging to see local and international players come together on this platform to shape a sustainable future for Pakistan.”

