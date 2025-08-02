BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-02

LCCI President inaugurates Electricity Pakistan and EVS World Exhibitions

Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: Electricity Pakistan and EVS World Exhibitions opened today at Expo Centre Lahore, inaugurated by the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mian Abuzar Shad, in the presence of leading industry stakeholders, and international delegates.

Organized by Fakt Exhibitions, the three-day event—taking place from August 1 to 3—features over 100 national and international companies, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in energy, power, and electric mobility solutions.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration in achieving Pakistan’s future goals. “Exhibitions like Electricity Pakistan and EVS World are vital for fostering industrial growth and attracting technology-driven investments,” he said. “As we navigate the transition toward cleaner and smarter energy solutions, it is encouraging to see local and international players come together on this platform to shape a sustainable future for Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LCCI Expo Centre Lahore LCCI President Fakt Exhibitions Mian Abuzar Shad EVS World Exhibitions

