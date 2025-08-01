China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

China acknowledged the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Beijing’s unwavering support and commitment to its strategic partnership with the neighbor.

This was shared by Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, who was the chief guest at the 98th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China commemorated at GHQ today, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

In his address, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir lauded the PLA’s pivotal role in China’s defence, security, and nation-building.

China ready to boost anti-terrorism cooperation

“The COAS underscored the strength and strategic significance of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing that the bond between the two nations is unique, time-tested, and exceptionally resilient amid evolving regional and global challenges,” said ISPR.

The army chief also highlighted that the Pakistan-China strategic relationship exemplifies mutual trust, unwavering support, and shared commitment.

He stressed that despite shifting strategic dynamics, the friendship between the two nations has remained steadfast and unshakable, the statement added.

“Pakistan Army and the PLA are true brothers-in-arms. He emphasized that their enduring partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting regional stability and safeguarding shared strategic interests,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.