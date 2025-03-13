China ready to boost anti-terrorism cooperation

BEIJING: China has opposed all forms of terrorism and vowed to steadfastly support Pakistan in advancing its counterterrorism efforts, maintaining social unity and stability, and protecting the safety of the people.

“We are willing to further strengthen counterterrorism security cooperation with Pakistan to jointly uphold regional peace, security, and stability,” she said.

When asked by the media about Tuesday’s train hijacking incident in Pakistan by a militant group, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated, “We have noted the relevant reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack.”