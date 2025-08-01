Two-year-old among 28 dead in Thursday’s Russian attack on Kyiv

KYIV: A two-year-old child was found dead in the rubble after Thursday’s sweeping Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s prime minister said on Friday, taking the death toll to 28, with over 150 wounded.

The toddler was the third child to have died in the attack, in which Russia launched more than 300 drones and eight missiles in the early hours of Thursday morning. The other two underage victims were six and 17 years old, the head of Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak said.

The rescue service said 16 of the injured were children, the largest number of children hurt in a single attack on Ukraine’s capital since Russia started its full-scale invasion almost 3-1/2 years ago.

City authorities declared Friday a day of mourning as rescue operations continued.

“This morning, the body of a 2-year-old child was pulled from the rubble, bringing the total dead to 28, of which 3 are children,” Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X, adding that over 150 people had been wounded.

“The world possesses every instrument required to ensure Russia is brought to justice. What is lacking is not power — but will,” Svyrydenko said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, sharply criticized Russia’s “disgusting” behavior against Ukraine but said he was not sure whether sanctions would deter Russia.

He has given Russian President Vladimir Putin until August 8 to make a deal or else he will respond with economic pressure.