BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
Aug 01, 2025
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars badly bruised as greenback makes a comeback

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 12:08pm

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking punch-drunk on Friday as six straight sessions of losses left them at multi-week lows on a resurgent greenback, though they held up better on other currencies.

The Aussie was pinned at $0.6429, and near a five-week low of $0.6422. That left it down almost 2% on the week, the steepest fall since late March. Support lies at $0.6373, with resistance at $0.6476.

The kiwi dollar was stuck at a 10-week trough of $0.5874 , having shed 2.3% for the week. Support lies at $0.5847, with resistance at $0.6932 and $0.5969.

The losses were almost all against the U.S. dollar, with the Aussie steady on the yen and up on the euro for the week.

That partly reflected markets scaling back the probability of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September to around 40%, from 75% a couple of weeks ago.

At the same time, a soft inflation report has markets ever more convinced the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut the 3.85% cash rate by 25 basis points when it meets on August 12, and continue easing to 3.10% by early next year.

“The risks appear to be skewed to the downside for inflation and this gives the RBA the green light to cut in August,” said Lucinda Jerogin, an economist at CBA, though she doubts it will move in September as well.

“There is a clear preference to wait for quarterly CPI prints, especially as we approach neutral,” she added. “We favour November as the next most likely outcome for a cut and it would take a considerable weakening in the economic data to consider the September meeting ‘live’.”

Investors are also wagering the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut its 3.25% cash rate by a quarter point at the next meeting on August 20, though that could be the end of the cycle.

It has already slashed rates by 225 basis points and it is very close to estimates of neutral, though some analysts argue policy should be flat-out stimulatory given the weakness of the economy.

Key will be quarterly data on the labour market due next week where analysts predict the unemployment rate will rise to its highest in eight years at 5.3%, while wage growth is expected to slow to the lowest in four years at 2.3%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

