World

Flooding leaves 14 dead, missing in Vietnam’s Dien Bien

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 12:05pm

HANOI: Flooding triggered by heavy rain has left at least 14 people dead or missing in Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien, state media reported on Friday.

Floodwater rose quickly on Thursday night after hours of heavy rain, inundating houses in low-lying areas and causing flash floods and mudslides in mountainous parts of the province, Tien Phong newspaper reported.

The mountain village of Xa Dung suffered the heaviest casualties, with one death and six missing, the report said.

Heavy rain, landslides kill more than 30 in northern China

Traffic and power lines to several parts of the province have been cut off due to the floods, according to a statement from the provincial People’s Committee.

Two children in Hang Pu Xi village have been buried in mudslides and rescuers are yet to find their bodies, according to the statement.

Media reports said ongoing heavy rain in the province is hindering the search for the missing.

