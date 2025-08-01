BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
South Korean shares slide 3% on tariff and tax woes

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares dropped 3% on Friday and were on track for...
Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 11:51am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares dropped 3% on Friday and were on track for their biggest fall in nearly four months, as the United States announced new tariffs on dozens of trading partners and domestic tax code revisions reduced hopes for market reforms.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 99.78 points, or 3.07%, at 3,145.66, as of 0129 GMT, set to post its biggest daily percentage fall since April 7.

  • U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday imposing reciprocal tariffs on U.S. imports from dozens of countries, including a 15% tariff on South Korea, lower than a threatened 25% but higher than the current 10%.

  • South Korea’s government put forward plans on Thursday to roll back recently imposed tax cuts, such as those on corporate income and stock investments.

  • “It could have a critical impact on the sincerity of the administration’s policy to revitalise the stock market and resolve the Korea Discount,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

  • Meanwhile, South Korea’s exports rose for the second straight month in July on strong chip demand and shipments being moved forward ahead of higher U.S. tariffs.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.40%, while peer SK Hynix lost 5.12%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.05%.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were little changed, while Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 4.38%.

  • Securities firms plunged 5.08%, while financial groups fell 3.86%.

  • Of the total 932 traded issues, only 36 shares advanced, while 880 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 317.8 billion won ($227.06 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,397.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.39% lower than its previous close at 1,392.0.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 2.473%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 2.813%.

