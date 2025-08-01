BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips on tech investment concern; Tokyo Electron plunges

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 11:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slid on Friday, dragged lower by chip-related stocks on rekindled concerns about technology investment.

Tech heavyweight Tokyo Electron plunged 17%, the most in almost a year, after the chip equipment maker slashed its profit forecast, citing changes in spending plans by semiconductor companies. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 2.2%.

The Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.4%, set for a 1.3% decline this week. The broader Topix edged up 0.4%, largely on the back of gains in utilities.

U.S. shares slid overnight, with artificial intelligence-related companies such as Nvidia weighing on the PHLX semiconductor index.

And shortly before Asian markets opened, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs, further damping demand for risk assets.

“Semiconductor-related stocks with high price-to-book ratios started with a selling bias,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Factors including the drop in the SOX index and the sharp decline in Tokyo Electron appear to be spreading to other semiconductor-related stocks and weighing on the overall market.”

After market hours on Thursday, Tokyo Electron cut its operating profit forecast by more than 20%. Capital investment in mature generation equipment in China fell during the June quarter, the company said.

There were 176 advancers on the Nikkei against 47 decliners.

The largest percentage gainer on the index was Fuji Electric with a 14% jump after the company lifted its full-year profit guidance.

Japan Tobacco surged 5.8% after saying it expected operating profit to more than double in the year ending in December.

The largest loser by percentage on the index was Tokyo Electron, headed for the biggest slide since August 2024. It was followed by Socionext, down 12%, and Hitachi, which lost 8.5%.

