BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
BOP 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.61%)
CPHL 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
DCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 168.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
HUBC 145.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
MLCF 81.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.4%)
PIAHCLA 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PREMA 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.01%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.33%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.6%)
SNGP 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.42%)
SSGC 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
BR100 14,180 Increased By 10.7 (0.08%)
BR30 39,651 Increased By 92.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,426 Increased By 35.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 42,655 Increased By 36.9 (0.09%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clouds gather over Indian rupee on tariff worries, persistent outflows

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 08:17am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly weaker on Friday, with traders expecting the currency to hold a depreciation bias in the near term amid worries over the impact of steep U.S. tariffs on Indian exports and persistent portfolio outflows.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.65-87.70 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 87.5950 in the previous session.

The rupee declined about 2% in July, with U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of a 25% levy on Indian goods, alongside an unspecified penalty, pushing it closer to its all-time low of 87.95.

Economists estimate that the 25% tariff announced could shave off the South Asian nation’s growth in 2025-26 by up to 40 basis points, but analysts and investors also reckon that India may be able to achieve a lower rate via negotiations.

“India remains a strategic partner for the U.S. and stands to benefit from opening up its large market. We, therefore, believe there is a path forward and expect India will eventually secure a relatively favourable deal,” analysts at BMI said in a note.

A tariff on pharmaceutical exports from India, if implemented, would have a more serious impact on India’s growth, the note added.

Uncertainty on trade is also expected to be a near-term drag on foreign investors’ outlook on Indian equities. Overseas investors net pulled out over $600 million from local stocks on Thursday, per provisional exchange data.

The 25% tariff may mark the beginning of protracted negotiation, but “India needs some positive news to grab foreign investors’ interest as they have continued to dump Indian equities and North Asia, with its value, income and reform tilt is faring much more strongly,” said Sat Dhura, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

“It will take more than a trade announcement to reverse that,” Dhura said.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies were down between 0.1% and 0.5% on the day, while slimmed hopes of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September helped the dollar cling to the 100 handle, its highest in about two months.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Clouds gather over Indian rupee on tariff worries, persistent outflows

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Trump sets 10% to 41% ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries’ exports

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25% penalty on declared value

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

Rs824m irregularities in Defence Division detected by AGP

FBR meets its Jul collection target

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Read more stories