Forex reserves down $310.5m

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.607 billion as of July 25, 2025, reflecting a decline of $310.5 million over the previous week.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the SBP’s foreign reserves dropped by $153 million, settling at $14.304billion, down from $14.457 billion recorded a week earlier. The decline was primarily attributed to external debt repayments.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also decreased, falling to $ 5.303 billion, compared to $ 5.461 billion in the prior week.

The reduction in foreign exchange reserves highlights the ongoing pressures on Pakistan’s external account, as the country continues to meet its international debt obligations amid efforts to stabilize its economy and boost inflows.

However, governor SBP Jameel has predicted that SBP’s reserves will continue to increase during this fiscal year. Reserves held by the SBP are likely to reach $15.5 billion in December and $17.5 billion in June 2026, he mentioned.

