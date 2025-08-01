President congratulates Pakistani scientists

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistani scientists on the successful launch of the country’s remote sensing satellite.

In his message on Thursday, Zardari said that Pakistan takes great pride in the talent and capabilities of its scientific community. He lauded the achievement as a major step forward in strengthening the nation’s space and technological capabilities. The President underscored the strategic significance of the newly launched satellite and said that it will greatly assist in disaster management and early warning systems, agricultural planning, urban development, infrastructure expansion, and environmental monitoring.

He said, “This milestone serves as a shining testament to Pakistan’s advancing space capabilities.” He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for its valuable cooperation and support in the successful execution of the satellite launch.

