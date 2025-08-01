BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

President congratulates Pakistani scientists

Naveed Butt Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistani scientists on the successful launch of the country’s remote sensing satellite.

In his message on Thursday, Zardari said that Pakistan takes great pride in the talent and capabilities of its scientific community. He lauded the achievement as a major step forward in strengthening the nation’s space and technological capabilities. The President underscored the strategic significance of the newly launched satellite and said that it will greatly assist in disaster management and early warning systems, agricultural planning, urban development, infrastructure expansion, and environmental monitoring.

He said, “This milestone serves as a shining testament to Pakistan’s advancing space capabilities.” He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for its valuable cooperation and support in the successful execution of the satellite launch.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

President Asif Ali Zardari Pakistani scientists

Comments

200 characters

President congratulates Pakistani scientists

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories