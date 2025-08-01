BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-08-01

Pak firms ‘71.3pc professionals apprehended risks of cybersecurity’

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: A leading cyber security company disclosed Thursday that 71.3 percent professionals working in Pakistani companies apprehended risks of cybersecurity incidents during use of computers.

This was the result of a survey carried out by the cyber security company.

The survey was conducted by Toluna research agency at the request of Kaspersky in 2025.

The study sample included 2,800 online interviews with employees and business owners using computers for work in seven countries: Türkiye, South Africa, Kenya, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

One of the core reasons why businesses remain vulnerable to cyber threats is that they underestimate their risk or overestimate the strength of their existing defences.

According to a recent Kaspersky survey entitled “Cybersecurity in the workplace: Employee knowledge and behaviour”, 71.3 percent of professionals surveyed in Pakistan, whose work requires the use of computers, asses the risk of a cybersecurity incident happening to their company as quite possible.

Commenting on the probable consequences of a cybersecurity incident, 73.8 percent of employees surveyed supposed that it might seriously affect the company. This understanding of risks comes not only from general cybersecurity awareness, but also from knowledge about cyber incidents in their organizations: 53 percent of respondents acknowledged such incidents happened in the past 12 months, while an additional 19 percent said they have heard about these incidents from colleagues.

Organizations nowadays face a variety of cyber threats ranging from phishing and business email compromise to ransomware and advanced persistent threats. In a lot of these attacks, the entry point into the organization’s network is via a human mistake, and it is for that reason attackers actively employ social engineering techniques and AI tools to make their efforts more effective.

The survey shows that the majority of respondents understand that cybersecurity is an issue that should be considered by the IT department, while 23 percent also mentioned top level executives and 12.8 percent cited legal and financial employees as core groups within the business who should keep cybersecurity issues in mind. Only 37.8 percent of employees surveyed viewed cybersecurity as an issue that should be considered by all employees across the entire business.

To help organizations strengthen their defences, Kaspersky believes that employee education and cybersecurity training is necessary as human error is a common cause for cybersecurity breaches, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cybersecurity Kaspersky Pakistani companies

Comments

200 characters

Pak firms ‘71.3pc professionals apprehended risks of cybersecurity’

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories